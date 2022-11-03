Babar, Wasim and Akhtar react after ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan receives bullet injury in 'clear assassination' attempt

In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire during his protest march in the Punjab province on Thursday. Imran, who masterminded Pakistan's historic World Cup title win in the 1992 edition, was shot in the shin when the legendary cricketer-turned-politician orchestrated the protest march against the government in Punjab.

Strongly condemning the heinous attack on the legendary cricketer and former Pakistan Prime Minister, batting superstar Babar Azam extended his support to Imran amid these unfortunate times. Former Pakistan skipper and fast bowling great Wasim Akram has also come out in support of Imran after the gunfire attack. "Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity," Akram said in his tweet.

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared a video while extending his support to Imran, who was targeted in what his close aides have labelled ‘a clear assassination attempt’ on the former Pakistan Prime Minister. “Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack," Akhtar said.

According to a report filed by news agency Reuters, Imran was taken to a Lahore-based hospital in the aftermath of the attack in Wazirabad. As per the latest developments, Imran is out of danger after receiving a bullet injury. "It was a clear assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," said Fawad Chaudhry, who is a spokesperson for Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. "If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out," he added.

