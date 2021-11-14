Babar Azam wins hearts with beautiful reply to 8-year-old's letter addressed to Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to win admirers on and off the ground. The 27-year-old batter has replied to an eight-year-old kid’s letter addressed to the Pakistan cricket team and is winning the internet with his beautiful and heartfelt message to kid. Reacting to Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup, the kid, named Mohammad Haroon Suria, penned the most adorable open letter to the team, hoping to receive signatures of all players of the team.

The letter read the following: "Dear Pakistani team. I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone… nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match, I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win. Then in the middle, I was nervous and in the end I was frightened. Inshallah, in the future, we will win be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go the finals.

"Dear Babar, Please on a paper, can you write all your team members signatures and send them to my house please."

The tweet was shared on Twitter by a journalist. Quoting the tweet, Babar wrote: "Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam. Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hard work. You will get your autographs but I can’t wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain."

Pakistan won all five matches of the Super 12 stage before going down to Australia by five wickets in the second semi-final on Thursday. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman’s fighting half-centuries lifted Pakistan to 176 in 20 overs, a total which Australia gunned down with an over to spare.

David Warner led the chase with a half-century before Matthew Wade's blitzkrieg, which saw him being involved with an unbeaten fifty-run stand with Marcus Stoinis took Australia over the line and into their second T20 World Cup final.

