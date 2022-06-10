'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis breaks internet with picture alongside de Villiers; Mumbai Indians react to 'truly special' post

Mumbai Indians may have endured a nightmarish Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a wooden spoon finish, but uncapped South African batter Dewald Brevis made his presence felt in his debut spell in the Indian T20 league. The 19-year-old notched up 161 runs in seven matches for five-time champions, who bought him for ₹3 crore in the mega auction earlier this year. (Also Read | 'We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year...': Kapil gives verdict on Umran's India call-up)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's no secret that Brevis, who made headlines during the Under-19 World Cup 2022, goes by the name “Baby AB” due to resemblances in the batting styles of the youngster and AB de Villiers. Brevis was the leading run-getter in the ICC tournament with 506 runs in six matches at an average of 84.33. He is being seen as a future superstar, thanks to his ability to hit innovative big shots like his older compatriot.

Brevis has given a treat to his fans as shared a picture alongside de Villiers on his official Instagram account. "What a special evening," wrote the promising star. Mumbai Indians also shared the photo with the caption, "AB 🤝 DB. Looking sharp."Fans were quick to react, with one writing, "Future and past of 360 batting".MI commented, "Truly special" on Brevis' post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Brevis, who capped off the IPL with a crucial 37 off 33 deliveries in Mumbai's win over Delhi Capitals, had shared his thoughts on de Villiers.

"Yes look, you're always growing up idolising him, really watch him on TV or next to the field. Ya, I have met him before a few times, met him at my school, he also attended the same school. So, just to get to know him, he is such a great human being and to learn from him he gives more pieces of advice and he is really one of the best. Having him as a mentor is special to me," the 19-year-old had said during his interaction with Tilak Varma.

In the initial phase of the expanded 10-team IPL edition, Brevis had shared how the South African batting icon has played a big role in his career so far. The young batter revealed getting tips from de Villiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He's played a big role, it's a special relationship. He teaches me small things that help me a lot. It's about my mindset, and the way to play the game & tells me to keep it simple with thinking about the game and also with small technical things which he helps me a lot with. Playing with aggression is important but also to just keep calm in certain situations and to now see how next game goes."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON