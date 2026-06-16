'Ball dikh hi nahi raha hai': Tilak Varma's Super Over crusade leaves officials facing scrutiny amid fading-light drama

Amid the broader discussion surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's post-match outburst, fresh details from the chaotic India A-Sri Lanka A clash in Dambulla on Monday have raised serious questions over whether the match should have continued at all in deteriorating light conditions. The thrilling contest, which was ultimately decided by a Super Over won by Sri Lanka A, was overshadowed by heated exchanges involving India A captain Tilak Varma and Sooryavanshi.

Sri Lanka A beat India A in Super Over

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After Sri Lanka A levelled India A's total of 265 off the final ball of the chase, Indian players immediately surrounded the two on-field umpires as lengthy discussions ensued. With visibility rapidly worsening in Dambulla, match officials appeared reluctant to continue. Sri Lanka A players had by then returned to the dugout and were not involved in the deliberations. Tilak, however, emerged as the central figure, strongly advocating for the Super Over to go ahead.

ALSO READ: After Dambulla chaos, former Sri Lanka captain delivers firm message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Cut out the noise'

According to a Sportstar report, sources told the publication that officials informed the Indian team that play would be halted if the umpires deemed the conditions unfit for cricket. Eventually, the decision was taken to proceed despite visibility continuing to worsen. The call came after significant time had already been lost during discussions over whether the Super Over should take place.

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{{^usCountry}} What has since come under scrutiny is the decision to allow fast bowlers to operate in conditions that many felt were unsuitable for play. The controversy deepened when a no-ball was called on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, triggering protests from the Indian camp and causing another lengthy delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What has since come under scrutiny is the decision to allow fast bowlers to operate in conditions that many felt were unsuitable for play. The controversy deepened when a no-ball was called on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, triggering protests from the Indian camp and causing another lengthy delay. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By the time Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge walked out to chase 17 runs, visibility had become a major concern. Yet another fast bowler was allowed to bowl. The report highlighted that spectators inside the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium struggled to track the ball, while players appeared to face similar difficulties. One player was heard telling teammates, "Yaar, ball dikh hi nahi raha hai" (Mate, I can't even see the ball). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the time Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge walked out to chase 17 runs, visibility had become a major concern. Yet another fast bowler was allowed to bowl. The report highlighted that spectators inside the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium struggled to track the ball, while players appeared to face similar difficulties. One player was heard telling teammates, "Yaar, ball dikh hi nahi raha hai" (Mate, I can't even see the ball). {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the concerns, play continued. India A eventually managed only nine runs in reply as Sri Lanka A sealed victory to move to the top of the tri-series standings and edge closer to a place in the final. However, the result was quickly overshadowed by the growing controversy over the conditions in which the Super Over was conducted.

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