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'Ball dikh hi nahi raha hai': Tilak Varma's Super Over crusade leaves officials facing scrutiny amid fading-light drama

Fresh details raise questions over why India A-Sri Lanka A's Super Over continued in fading light.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 06:09 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Amid the broader discussion surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's post-match outburst, fresh details from the chaotic India A-Sri Lanka A clash in Dambulla on Monday have raised serious questions over whether the match should have continued at all in deteriorating light conditions. The thrilling contest, which was ultimately decided by a Super Over won by Sri Lanka A, was overshadowed by heated exchanges involving India A captain Tilak Varma and Sooryavanshi.

Sri Lanka A beat India A in Super Over

After Sri Lanka A levelled India A's total of 265 off the final ball of the chase, Indian players immediately surrounded the two on-field umpires as lengthy discussions ensued. With visibility rapidly worsening in Dambulla, match officials appeared reluctant to continue. Sri Lanka A players had by then returned to the dugout and were not involved in the deliberations. Tilak, however, emerged as the central figure, strongly advocating for the Super Over to go ahead.

ALSO READ: After Dambulla chaos, former Sri Lanka captain delivers firm message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Cut out the noise'

According to a Sportstar report, sources told the publication that officials informed the Indian team that play would be halted if the umpires deemed the conditions unfit for cricket. Eventually, the decision was taken to proceed despite visibility continuing to worsen. The call came after significant time had already been lost during discussions over whether the Super Over should take place.

Despite the concerns, play continued. India A eventually managed only nine runs in reply as Sri Lanka A sealed victory to move to the top of the tri-series standings and edge closer to a place in the final. However, the result was quickly overshadowed by the growing controversy over the conditions in which the Super Over was conducted.

 
Tilak Varma
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