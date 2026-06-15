After Dambulla chaos, former Sri Lanka captain delivers firm message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Cut out the noise'

In the wake of the fallout in Dambulla on Monday, which overshadowed Sri Lanka A's nerve-wracking win against India A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a firm message from a former Sri Lanka captain, who waited patiently near the Indian dressing room long after the Rangiri International Stadium had emptied to meet the teen prodigy. India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Sri Lanka A (SLC)

Sooryavanshi was rewarded with an India A call-up last month after his sensational IPL 2026 season, where he plundered 776 runs and swept away five individual awards. The Pathway Series was meant to serve as a boost and preparation for something much bigger — a potential India debut in the T20Is against Ireland later this month.

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However, Sooryavanshi has endured a quiet campaign in Sri Lanka so far, managing scores of 14, 44 and 21 in three matches as India stand on the verge of an exit from the tri-series. In the previous game against Sri Lanka A, he found himself at the centre of the Super Over chaos, where he lost his cool after being sledged following the defeat and shoved a Sri Lankan player.

After the match on Monday, Anura Tennekoon, Sri Lanka's first ODI captain, waited for nearly an hour before finally getting the opportunity to meet Sooryavanshi. The youngster walked over and touched the veteran's feet before Tennekoon pulled him in for a hug.

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The two then shared a brief conversation.

"You focus on your game and cut out the outside noise," Tennekoon told him, as quoted by Sportstar.

Although Sooryavanshi demonstrated throughout IPL 2026 that he possesses the ability to shut out distractions and focus on his cricket, the advice appeared to strike a chord.

Tennekoon also revealed that he had closely followed the Rajasthan Royals batter during the IPL and was particularly impressed by his six-hitting ability.

"I was really impressed by his batting in the IPL. And hitting those sixes and fours the way he does is something unbelievable. I hope he continues in this way," Tennekoon said.

Sooryavanshi will be back in action on June 17 in India A's final league match against Afghanistan A at the same venue.