‘Ball of the century’: Jaffer's tweet on Shikha Pandey’s ‘unreal’ delivery to knock over Alyssa Healy goes viral - WATCH

India pacer Shikha Pandey on Saturday stunned the world with one of her deliveries that foxed Australia women’s team wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy. During the second T20I against Australia in Queensland, the veteran India pacer bowled an absolute jaffa that cleaned up the opener in their chase of 119.

Pandey struck right in the first over of Australia’s chase. After getting hit for a boundary off the first ball, the right-arm quick returned stronger with a length delivery that cut back in to bamboozle Healy and disturbed the woodwork. While the visitors erupted in joy to celebrate an early breakthrough, Healy was in complete shock after getting knocked over by an unplayable delivery.

Have a look at the dismissal

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, not only the cricket fans but the experts of the game went gaga over Pandey’s heroics. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty social media posts, shared the video on his timeline and termed it the ‘ball of the century’ of women’s cricket.

“Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha PandeyRaising hands #AUSvIND,” Jaffer tweeted.

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals also reacted to the video posted by cricket.com.au with a meme.

India bowlers put up a valiant effort with very few runs to defend before rookie Tahlia McGrath won the battle of nerves at the death, guiding Australia to a four-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead. Batting first, India put up an inept performance, scoring only 118 for nine, largely due to a 37 off 26 balls by Pooja Vastrakar. In reply, the hosts scored the runs in 19.1 overs.