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‘Ban or suspension’: BCCI breaks silence after Romi Bhinder of Rajasthan Royals breaches anti-corruption protocol

RR manager Romi Bhinder, who has been with the franchise since the inaugural IPL season, is expected to be well aware of anti-corruption protocols.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 01:40 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday reacted after Rajasthan Royals’ long-time team manager Romi Bhinder landed in controversy for allegedly using a mobile phone in the dugout during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday.

RR manager Romi Bhinder (left) breached anti-corruption protocol

While the moment initially went unnoticed during the broadcast, controversy erupted after a clip went viral on social media. It showed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated beside Bhinder in the dugout, glancing at the device as the manager briefly used his phone.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official confirmed it as a breach of the IPL’s Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol. “Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the PMOA protocol, as mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout during a match,” the official said.

ALSO READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad faces BCCI punishment, Nitish Rana not spared either after CSK beat DC for first win of IPL 2026

As per the guidelines, a team manager may use a mobile phone in the dressing room area, but not in the dugout. The only individual permitted to use electronic devices in the dugout is the team analyst, and that too at a designated analyst table.

“Having a mobile phone in the dugout is a complete no-no. Did this really happen? I hope not. If it did, then the IPL governing council needs to take immediate action,” he posted.

Rajasthan Royals have not issued an official statement on the matter so far.

 
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