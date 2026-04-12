Rajasthan Royals breach the ultimate IPL protocol, manager in the firing line after video catches him red-handed

Rajasthan Royals, the only side with a flawless record in IPL 2026 with four wins in four matches, have found themselves in controversy after a moment from their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati went viral on social media, allegedly revealing a breach of IPL rules. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also reacted sharply, demanding “immediate action”. Lalit Modi reacted as Rajasthan Royals manager caught on phone in dugout

In a clip circulating online, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone in the team dugout. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, seated next to him, was also seen glancing at the device.

The incident was captured by broadcasters in the 11th over of Rajasthan’s chase of 202, shortly after Vaibhav’s dismissal.

RR manager breaches IPL rule According to the IPL PMOA (Player and Match Officials Area) protocol, “Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not allowed to be used in the PMOA.” This area includes dressing rooms, players’ external match-viewing areas, the TV/third umpire area, match referee’s room, players’ and match officials’ dining areas, dugouts, and any other area designated by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Manager.

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It is worth noting that while electronic devices are permitted in dugouts, this applies only to the team analyst at a designated analyst table. The rule clearly states: “The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room area but NOT in the dugout.”

Two BCCI Anti-Corruption Managers, appointed by the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, are responsible for overseeing the PMOA and ensuring proper protocols are followed.

The guidelines also state that players and support staff must switch off and deposit phones, smartwatches, or any communication devices with the Team Security Liaison Officer (SLO) upon arrival at the stadium.

Lalit Modi flags IPL breach The moment did not go unnoticed by Lalit Modi, who questioned the presence of anti-corruption officials. He termed it a “complete no-no” and called for swift action.

“Having a mobile phone in the dugout is a complete no-no. Did this really happen? I hope not. If it did, then the IPL governing council needs to take immediate action,” he posted.