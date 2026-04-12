Sanju Samson ends guessing game around mystery Chepauk gesture after century, reveals real reason

There was no extravagant, fist-pumping celebration. It would have been very uncharacteristic of Sanju Samson, though. The beaming smile on his face reflected nothing more than a sigh of relief. The century — his fourth in the IPL — came after a string of low scores for Chennai Super Kings, which had begun to raise concerns. But the Chepauk crowd finally saw their new hero rise. They were on their feet, roaring as Samson removed his helmet and raised his bat. Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a century during the 2026 IPL match against Delhi Capitals (AFP)

The India batter, who just a month earlier had produced a stellar showing in national colours to help India lift the T20 World Cup at home, then made a doffing-your-hat gesture and pointed it towards the Chennai dugout.

Who was it for?

Fans wondered, and so did the broadcasters, when he collected the Player of the Match award after Chennai’s 23-run win against Delhi Capitals. Samson revealed it was for head coach Stephen Fleming.

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“That was for Fleming. I think I know how hard it can get. Having led a franchise for the last five years, I understand how mentally challenging it can be. So I just wanted to dedicate this to our coach,” he said.