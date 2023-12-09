'Bandar kata isiliye...': Gill's hilarious interruption after Rinku reveals 'tough' Dravid message amid T20WC audition

Rinku Singh has so far been part of the second-string set-up of the Indian team, which featured in the T20I contest in Ireland and the five-match series against Australia post the ODI World Cup. But on the back of a stellar show in international cricket so far, Rinku, for the first time will be playing under head coach Rahul Dravid as India look towards building their T20 World Cup squad for the event in June 2024.

Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh ahead of the start of the three-match T20I series against South Africa

In the home series against Australia, Rinku looked to stake his claim for the role of a finisher in India's T20I set-up after scoring 105 runs across four innings in 60 balls at a strike rate of 175. His tally was laced with 13 boundaries and four sixes.

Speaking on BCCI.tv, in a video released on their social media handle, Rinku revealed the message he received from Dravid as he aims to cement his place in India's T20 World Cup squad through the course of the next three matches.

“Working with Rahul sir is a great feeling. His message was simple, ‘Do what you have been doing so far and believe yourself.’ He said your position is No. 5 where batting is not easy but keep believing in yourself,” Rinku said.

“I’ve been playing at No. 5 since 2013. I played for UP at the same position and I know it’s not easy. You have to bat when the top 3-4 batters are out and you need to put a partnership. So, I try to keep myself calm as much as I can,” he added.

Rinku also talked about other topics in the one minute and 48 seconds chat on BCCI.tv, which included his increased focus on fitness since making it to the international stage.

“I’ve always been conscious about my fitness. I can run faster and it was in mind that when I play on a big stage, my fitness has to be top-notch,” Rinku added.

It was during his revelation on his fitness when Shubman Gill came and stood behind him, smiling, before he interrupted the interview saying that Rinku has been running fast since being bitten by a monkey.

“Bandar kata hai isiliye tez bhagta hai (He has been running fast since getting bitten by a monkey),” said Gill as both were in splits.

The South Africa series will also mark the return of Gill after the break he took post the ODI World Cup tournament. He made his T20I debut earlier this year and followed it up with a stellar 900-run IPL season for Gujarat Titans.

