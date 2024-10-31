Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught

AFP |
Oct 31, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught

Bangladesh were 43-4 and staring at a likely innings defeat against South Africa on Thursday with a 373-run deficit at day three tea of the second Test in Chattogram.

Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught
Bangladesh 43-4 and facing innings defeat after S. Africa onslaught

The hosts were all out for 159 in the second session and put straight back in to bat by the Proteas, who made 575-6 declared in their first innings and lead the two-match series 1-0.

Home skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was alone at the crease on 13 after Zakir Hasan was trapped for a stumping off Senuran Muthusamy in the last ball before the break for seven.

Dane Paterson, in his first over, sent opener Shadman Islam back for six off a good-length delivery from round the wicket, edged to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Muthusamy also struck off his first over when his tossed-up delivery to Mahmudul Hasan Joy kissed the bat and landed in the palms of Aiden Markram at slip.

Bangladesh fell into further trouble when Keshav Maharaj reduced them to 29-3 to send back Mominul Haque, who scored 82 in the first innings, for a duck.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada finished the first innings with 5-37 for South Africa.

The hosts were reduced to 48-8 on day three in their reply before a mini-fightback by Mominul.

Bangladesh resumed at 38-4 but Rabada struck in the fourth over with a cracking delivery that Najmul, on nine, could only edge to Verreynne.

Mushfiqur Rahim went without scoring when Paterson induced him to pop up a simple catch to Tony de Zorzi at short leg to leave Bangladesh 47-6.

That soon became 48-8 when Rabada struck twice in one over as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was caught behind and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon offered no shot to a ball nipping back and was trapped lbw for a duck.

The burst gave Rabada his second five-wicket haul of the series, to go with his 6-46 in the first Test victory in Mirpur.

South Africa had three batsmen hit maiden Test centuries in their first-innings 575 De Zorzi , Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder .

The tourists are looking to sweep the two-match series after winning the first Test by seven wickets.

Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa in 15 attempts.

str/gle/pst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //