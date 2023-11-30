Bangladesh back in front after dismissing New Zealand for 317 in 1st cricket test

Resuming Day 3 on 268-8, New Zealand captain Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson defied the Bangladeshi spinners to earn the tourists a 7-run lead.

Southee played the key role, scoring 35 off 62 deliveries with three boundaries, while Jamieson added 23 off 70.

Occasional bowler Mominul Haque finally wrapped up New Zealand innings, dealing a double blow.

He trapped Jamieson lbw to end a 52-run ninth-wicket partnership and, four balls later. also got the better of Southee.

Zakir Hasan struck two boundaries in the first over off Jamieson to give Bangladesh a fluent start.

However, the New Zealand bowlers quickly fixed their line and length to make scoring tougher.

Zakir (14) and Mahmudul Hasan (5) survived some tricky bowling to reach the interval unbeaten.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 310 in its first innings.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took four wickets on Wednesday, including top scorer Kane Williamson for 104, but didn't add to his haul on Day 3 and returned figures of 4-109 from 39 overs. (AP) AM AM AM

