Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah names 'No. 1 all-rounder for last 10-12 years'

He, without a shred of a doubt, will be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport. His exploits for the Bangladesh cricket team have helped his side go toe-to-toe with other international teams in the world as he has played an instrumental role in the meteoric rise of Bangladesh cricket.

From being the youngest centurion in ODIs and becoming the youngest ODI captain, both at the age of 22, to most 'Player of the Series' awards in T20Is (3), the southpaw's career is laden with numerous milestones.

Enter Shakib al Hasan.

However, he hasn't been near his best lately. Before IPL 202 came to an abrupt halt due to the Covid-19 crisis in India and multiple positive cases within numerous franchises, Shakib could score 38 runs in three matches. As a result, he was dropped soon after.

Moreover, he carried the poor form to the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. Even his team has already sealed the series after winning the first two games, Shakib's return has been uninspiring. The 34-year-old has only scored 15 runs in two matches at a strike rate of less than 50.

With the ball, however, he has been better. In the ongoing series in Dhaka, he has picked up three wickets and in IPL 2021, he claimed two. Not highly impressive but he's been a tad better with the ball.

As Shakib strives to find his rhythm, his teammate and fellow all-rounder Mahmudullah has come out in support him. While speaking to The Daily Star, he said that Shakib was the number 1 ODI all-rounder for more than a decade for a reason.

"There is not much to say about Shakib. He knows his game. It is no joke that a guy has been the number one [ODI] all-rounder for the last 10-12 years. He knows when to bat and how much batting [practice] will benefit him. He got a good start in the first ODI, but unfortunately, he could not cash in on it. But I am certain that he will play better in tomorrow's game."

Bangladesh secured their first-ever ODI series win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. They would now look to make it three in three and secure 10 more points for their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League tally.