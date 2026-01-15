Bangladesh board rules out ‘compensation’ if T20 World Cup pull-out occurs, players have no say

Bangladesh Cricket Board finance committee chairman Najmul Islam clarified on Wednesday that if the team were to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026, it would be the players, not the board, who would face financial risk. He also confirmed that the squad members would not be compensated in such a scenario. Will Bangladesh pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup? (AFP)

Islam’s comments came amid speculation that the BCB would suffer financial repercussions if Bangladesh did not participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, despite the ICC’s efforts to persuade the board to reconsider its stance. Bangladesh had earlier informed the apex body of its reluctance to travel to India due to security concerns.

The decision followed the BCCI’s directive to the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a move that came amid ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

Explaining why the financial burden would fall entirely on the players, Islam reacted sharply when asked whether the squad would be compensated if they sought reimbursement. He ruled out any such measures, arguing that players are never asked to return money when they perform poorly in a series or tournament.

"Why [should we compensate?]," Najmul asked in a furious tone. "If they go somewhere and cannot do anything, then the crores of Taka we spend behind them, do we ask for that money back from them? Do we? Answer me," he said.

"Now think of it this way, if the board itself does not exist, will the players exist? Answer me that. You are thinking from only one side. I have a body and two hands. I do many things with my hands. If I do not have hands, my body cannot function properly. If I do not have a body, my hands cannot exist. They are part and parcel of each other. You cannot think of one without the other. They are complementary, not against each other," he said, adding that the board was not bound to respond to any compensation demands from players.

"There is no explanation [why we won't give any compensation] because that question should not arise because we spend so much behind them already. If we start saying you played badly, now give the money back, does that make sense?," he said.

What makes matters worse for the Bangladesh players is that they have no say in the fiasco, much like in most other Test-playing nations, where the board or the country’s government has the final say on playing conditions.

"No [we won't ask them whether they want to go or not].This is not the players' decision. A World Cup squad is not formed by asking players. The final squad that is selected will go to the World Cup," he said.