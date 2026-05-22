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Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto reveals ‘big call’ that has turned the team’s fortunes around

In less than two years, Bangladesh have whitewashed Pakistan twice in a 2-Test series, under the leadership of Shanto.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 08:04 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Following a 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan at home, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has revealed a major call that he has taken in recent years to enhance his team's performance in the longest format.

And what a series Najmul Hossain Shanto has had as a batsman.(AFP)

Earlier this week, when Bangladesh won in Sylhet to complete a 2-0 win, it was not the first time they had done this to Pakistan. Two years ago, when they travelled to Pakistan, they had won 2-0 too. That makes 4 wins out of 4 against Pakistan. Incidentally, prior to the 2024 series, Bangladesh had never beaten Pakistan in Tests.

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Shanto revealed at some point he realised Bangladesh needed to take 20 wickets to win Test matches and that could only be done with five out-and-out bowlers. "When you have five bowlers, you have options in your hand. I believe you need five bowlers to take 20 wickets. This time we took the challenge of playing five bowlers in both Tests, something that we didn't dare do in the past," ESPNcricinfo reported him as saying.

But Bangladesh need to do a lot more. Beating Pakistan is a good start, but they will have to be consistent against much bigger teams, ideally home and abroad, but if not abroad, they should definitely beat other visiting teams consistently at home. Shanto acknowledged this.

"I am hopeful of even greater achievements for Bangladesh. Overall, these four Tests were really special for the team. We have to keep building our Test team. Once we win consistently at home and abroad, I can say that the team is better than before," he said.

 
Najmul Hossain Shanto bangladesh
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