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Bangladesh changes match timings for upcoming New Zealand series to cut power use amid energy crisis

Bangladesh has revised the match timings for upcoming international fixtures involving Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 02:43 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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In a significant administrative move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revised the match timings for upcoming international fixtures involving the Bangladesh men's and women's teams. The decision comes as part of a broader effort to support the Bangladesh government’s energy-saving initiative amid a global fuel crisis. Originally planned as day-night matches, all three One Day Internationals (ODIs) between Bangladesh and the New Zealand men's teams have now been shifted to earlier start times. The matches in Dhaka and Chattogram will begin at 11:00 AM local time, rather than in the evening. The move aims to ensure that games conclude by sunset, around 6:30 PM, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged floodlight use. According to the board, this adjustment is expected to save nearly four hours of electricity per match.

Bangladesh has revised the match timings for upcoming international fixtures(AFP)

Similarly, the men’s T20I series has undergone changes. The first two T20Is, initially scheduled for 6:00 PM, will now start at 2:00 PM and are expected to conclude by 5:10 PM. The third T20I, which was already a daytime fixture, remains unchanged.

The changes extend to the women's game as well. The three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, set to be held in Sylhet on April 28, April 30, and May 2, will now begin at 1:30 PM instead of the previously planned evening slots. This ensures that all matches across formats are played predominantly in natural light.

Also Read: Aminul Islam-led Bangladesh board booted out after T20 World Cup fiasco, Tamim Iqbal to head ad-hoc committee

 
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HT Sports Desk

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