Bangladesh Cricket Board demands ‘thorough investigation’ after spinner Nayeem Hasan claims he was assaulted by police

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a strong-worded statement after off-spinner Nayeem Hasan was reportedly assaulted by the police in Chattogram. The incident occurred when he was returning home from the Dhaka airport after his team, Prime Bank Cricket Club, played in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. The BCB described the behaviour of the law enforcement officers as “unacceptable” and “inappropriate” and also demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

Nayeem Hasan was allegedly assaulted by Bangladesh Police. (BCB)

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"The Bangladesh Cricket Board expresses its deep concern regarding the reported incident involving harassment and abuse of Bangladesh national team cricketer Nayeem Hasan by some law-enforcing agency members in Chattogram on Friday evening," the BCB statement said.

“The board strongly condemns the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed towards the player and views the matter with the utmost seriousness. Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention. The BCB expects a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urges the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against those found responsible,” it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Tamim Iqbal, the BCB president, also issued a statement on social media, condemning the latest act. “Whatever happened with Nayeem Hasan last night is not acceptable. After Nayeem called me last night, the other board officials and I have tried to do whatever we could to help him,” Tamim wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamim Iqbal, the BCB president, also issued a statement on social media, condemning the latest act. “Whatever happened with Nayeem Hasan last night is not acceptable. After Nayeem called me last night, the other board officials and I have tried to do whatever we could to help him,” Tamim wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We are speaking to everyone concerned, and have been in close touch with Nayeem and his family, too. The BCB has issued a statement condemning the incident, and whatever needs to be done from here on will also be done by the board. We are always with Nayeem and other cricketers,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are speaking to everyone concerned, and have been in close touch with Nayeem and his family, too. The BCB has issued a statement condemning the incident, and whatever needs to be done from here on will also be done by the board. We are always with Nayeem and other cricketers,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to ESPNcricinfo, the policeman first stopped the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in which Nayeem was travelling. Nayeem described the officials as hostile, saying he wasn't aware of the exact reason behind their hostility. He said that he was caught by the throat by the police officers and then pushed into another auto-rickshaw.

"I repeatedly told them who I was, but they refused to listen," Nayeem told reporters in Chattogram later.

“The police beat me indiscriminately with sticks and plastic pipes. Later, when I identified myself at the police station, the officer-in-charge told me to keep my eyes down while speaking. If they were really police officers, why did they try to put me into a CNG instead of a police vehicle? I want a fair investigation and justice over the entire incident,” he added.

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The incident happened on Friday night, and he was then released on Saturday morning.

Police reacts

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Amirul Islam has already confirmed that action will be taken against those found guilty. "It appears initially that the officers involved did not follow proper procedures during the operation," Amirul told The Daily Sun.

“We will ensure that he [Nayeem] receives justice, and whoever is found responsible will be brought under punishment,” he added.

Recently, Nayeem was named in the 15-member Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. Nayeem has played 14 Tests since making his debut in 2018.

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