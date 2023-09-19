Bangladesh cricketer issues apology after old misogynistic social media post draws severe backlash

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib's dream start to his international career turned into a nightmare way sooner than anybody could have ever imagined. The right-arm pacer, who made an impressive debut against India in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023, found himself in the middle of a social media whirlwind after an old social media post of his went viral. According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Tanzim has apologised for the misogynistic post facing severe backlash from different spheres.

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates taking the wicket of India's Tilak Varma(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He said he was sorry," BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told reporters in Dhaka. He added that Tanzim had been warned not to make similar social media posts in the future but also said the bowler had insisted he was "not misogynistic". "He said he is not against women, as his mother is a woman," Jalal said.

Tanzim's posts, dating back to last year, criticised women who joined the labour force and those who mixed with "male friends in a university". "If the wife works, her elegance is damaged," Tanzim wrote in one Facebook post. "If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined."

Tanzim, a former U19 World Cup-winner, got his ODI cap in an inconsequential match - Bangladesh were already out of the tournament while India had qualified for the finals - against India. The young pacer, however, made full use of the opportunity to impress the selectors. He dismissed India captain Rphit Sharma for a two-ball duck and then dismissed fellow debutant Tilak Varma to get his international career off to a dream start.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tanzim finished with 2/32. His burst with the new ball was one of the major reasons behind Bangladesh's first win over India in the Asia Cup after 11 years. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side beat heavyweights India by six runs. After the match, Bangladesh captain Shakib did not forget to give credit to young Tanzim for his new-ball spell. "I should give credit to Tanzim for the way he bowled with the new ball," Shakib said in the post-match presentation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail