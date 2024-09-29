Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi deported to Dhaka after Kanpur chaos over false assault allegation

Bangladesh cricket fan ‘Tiger Robi’ was deported back to his home country after a series of events during his visit to India sparked controversy. Robi, who had initially claimed he was assaulted during the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur, later retracted his statement during Day 1 of the game. The authorities have clarified that his return to Bangladesh was not linked to the incident but rather a result of his health condition and his medical visa status. The Bangladeshi fan, Rabiul Islam, being taken to hospital after he fainted (Deepak Gupta)(HT_PRINT)

Robi, a passionate supporter of the Bangladesh cricket team, is known for his fervent presence at international matches. He arrived in India on September 18 on a medical visa for treatment at a hospital in Howrah, West Bengal, according to PTI. Despite this, he travelled to Chennai and Kanpur to support his national team during their ongoing Test series.

His decision to attend the matches rather than focus on his treatment raised questions, particularly given the conditions of his visa.

During the Kanpur match, Robi was seen enthusiastically waving flags in the C-Balcony enclosure, which appeared to have taken a toll on his already fragile health. He reportedly collapsed due to exhaustion and was found gasping for breath by local authorities. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander confirmed that Robi lost consciousness before officers could question him and was immediately rushed to Regency Hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, Robi had indicated to the media that he had been punched during an altercation inside the stadium, leading to his illness. However, he later retracted this claim from his hospital bed, clarifying in a video statement that he had simply fallen ill and had been provided with necessary medical assistance by local police.

He thanked authorities for their help, expressing relief over his recovery.

Sent back on his own wish

Following his discharge from the hospital, Robi was taken to Chakeri Airport under police escort and placed on a flight to Delhi. From there, he boarded another flight to Dhaka. Police officials confirmed that Robi was not allowed to leave the airport premises in Delhi and was sent back directly to Bangladesh.

While the circumstances surrounding Robi’s travel on a medical visa remain unclear, his deportation was facilitated as per his own request. Sources said it is not clear how he travelled for the matches despite having a medical visa and has been deported.