 Bangladesh in trouble at 132 for 6, trailing Sri Lanka by 148 in the first innings of the 1st test | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh in trouble at 132 for 6, trailing Sri Lanka by 148 in the first innings of the 1st test

AP |
Mar 23, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Bangladesh in trouble at 132 for 6, trailing Sri Lanka by 148 in the first innings of the 1st test

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Pace bowler Lahiru Kumara took three wickets as Sri Lanka reduced Bangladesh to to 132-6 at lunch Saturday, giving his team the upper hand on Day 2 of the series-opening test match.

HT Image
HT Image

Nightwatchman Taijul Islam resisted for the entire morning session, reaching lunch at a career-best 41 not out. Mehidy Hasan was unbeaten on 2.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sri Lanka was in trouble early on Day 1 after being sent in to bat but recovered to post 280 in the first innings. The visitors now have a 148-run lead.

Resuming at 32-3, Taijul started the day with a four through point off Kasun Rajitha but Sri Lanka needed very little time to strike.

Kumara dismissed Mahmudul Hasan for 12, with a fuller, swinging delivery that took the outside edge.

Kumara’s probing line and length got earned him another wicket soon after when he dismissed Shahadat Hossain with extra bounce, ending a 30-run partnership.

On the stroke of the lunch, Kumara bowled Liton Das with a full delivery after tormenting him repeatedly. Liton, who scored 25 off 43 with four boundaries, added 41 runs with Taijul.

Vishwa Fernando didn't add any wickets in the morning session and had figures of 2-38 at the interval.

A total of 13 wickets tumbled on Day 1 when Sri Lanka's first innings was bolstered by centuries from skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Both scored 102 to lead the recovery after Sri Lanka had slipped to 57-5.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Bangladesh in trouble at 132 for 6, trailing Sri Lanka by 148 in the first innings of the 1st test
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On