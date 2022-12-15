Watch: Bangladesh keeper Nurul Hasan blasted for cheeky gesture before stumping Ashwin in 1st Test vs India

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has not had the best of times behind the stumps in the ongoing first Test match against India in Chattogram. He dropped Cheteshwar Pujara in the second ball after Lunch on Day 1 when he was only on 12. The experienced right-hander went on to score 90 - the top score in India's first innings. There was another opportunity that he gave Shreyas Iyer who notched up 86. On Day 2, Hasan didn't make any mistakes but the way he affected Ravichandran Ashwin drew flak from the fans.

In the second ball of the 132nd over of India's innings, Ashwin decided to give the charge to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The off-spinner saw Ashwin's move and just held his length back. The India all-rounder was nowhere near getting the bat to the ball. That is where the interesting event took place. While keepers teasing the batter by waiting to dislodge the bails is nothing new, Nural Hasan perhaps took a wee bit longer. In fact, Ashwin almost reached home. But thankfully, Hasan whipped the bails off just in time to send the India all-rounder back for a well-made 58.

Watch Video: Nurul Hasan's gesture before stumping Ashwin irks fans

Netizens were quick to spot this and came down heavily on the Bangladesh keeper, criticising him for trying to be too clever.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to finish with 4-112 after left-arm spinner Taijul took 4-133. Tourists India were bowled out in the second session of the second day, having added 126 runs to their overnight 278-6.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh's attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86. Ashwin received invaluable support from Kuldeep Yadav, who made 40 as the duo added 92 runs for the eighth wicket.

India got off to a wonderful start with the ball as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck in the first ball of the innings. Umesh Yadav joined the party by sending Yasir Ali's leg stump flying. At Tea, Bangladesh were 37 for 2, trailing India by 367 runs.

