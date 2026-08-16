Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin: What does the historic win mean for India’s WTC final hopes?

Twenty-three years after their first tour, and only their second visit Down Under for a Test series, Bangladesh scripted the unthinkable. What seemed like a routine home series for Australia, one that could have strengthened their case for reaching the World Test Championship final yet again, instead turned into a wake-up call as Bangladesh secured a historic win in Darwin.

India's KL Rahul, right, and Devdutt Padikkal return to pavillion following lunch during the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Batting first, Steve Smith was the only stand-out batter for Australia, scoring 71, as Hasan Mahmud ran riot with a six-wicket haul to bowl the hosts out for 198. In response, Tanzid Hasan Tamim smashed a stunning century, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with half-centuries as Bangladesh built a commanding first-innings lead with a total of 426.

Mahmud remained effective with the new ball in the second innings, picking up two early wickets, before Miraz claimed five to bundle out Australia for 284 in the fourth afternoon at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Cameron Green showed some resistance with a third career century to help Australia cut the deficit, but a lead of just 56 was never going to be enough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bangladesh completed the chase in just 14.2 overs, for the loss of one wicket, to secure their first international win over Australia on Australian soil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangladesh completed the chase in just 14.2 overs, for the loss of one wicket, to secure their first international win over Australia on Australian soil. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bangladesh had previously toured Australia in 2003, losing the two-Test series 0-2 and the three-match ODI series 0-3. They returned for another ODI series in 2008 and were whitewashed 0-3.

Where does Bangladesh’s historic win vs Australia leave India’s WTC chances?

Despite the stunning result, the WTC table itself remains unchanged. Australia stay at the top, having suffered only their second defeat of the cycle, although their points percentage (PCT) has dropped from 87.50% to 77.78%.

Bangladesh remain fourth after securing their third win in five matches, with their PCT rising from 58.33% to 66.67%.

India, meanwhile, remain fifth on 48.15% as they continue their away series against Sri Lanka.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Updated WTC table after Bangladesh beat Australia in 1st Test

The result, however, could have significant implications for India’s hopes of returning to the WTC final after missing out in the previous cycle.

Bangladesh will take plenty of confidence from the win. They had earlier swept Pakistan 2-0 at home, and while tougher assignments await against Australia and South Africa, the victory in Darwin gives them valuable momentum. Four remaining home Tests against the West Indies and England could also strengthen their position if they can win them all.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Australia, the defeat is a warning ahead of a demanding stretch. They have 13 Tests remaining, the most among the nine teams in the cycle, including a five-Test tour of India early next year. Australia have won only two of their last 12 Tests in India, making that series a potentially decisive one in the qualification race.

Australia would have ideally liked to put themselves in a comfortable position before that tour, with home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand still to come. But the defeat to Bangladesh has opened the door for their rivals. New Zealand, in particular, could fancy their chances of putting further pressure on the Australians, while Australia will now be keen to respond in the second Test against Bangladesh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They could potentially need to win more than eight of their remaining Tests to secure a place in the final.

For India, Bangladesh’s victory offers a welcome boost, but there is still plenty of work to do.

The 2-0 home defeat to South Africa last year left India with significant ground to make up, following their earlier 3-0 series loss to New Zealand. Their recent home form has been anything but convincing, and they will need a significant improvement against Australia if they are to have a realistic shot at a third WTC final appearance.

A whitewash in Sri Lanka would put India in a stronger position. They would then need to make the most of their home series against Australia before facing New Zealand in a potentially decisive tour in November.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bangladesh may have delivered Australia a wake-up call in Darwin. For India, it could prove to be a timely boost, but only if they make the most of it.