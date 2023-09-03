Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Shakib-led BAN face must-win game against AFG
- Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: The Shakib Al Hasan-led BAN will meet AFG in its final match of Group B in Lahore.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh will be banking on their skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, to lead the charge and ignite a much-needed improvement in their batting performance as they face Afghanistan in a crucial Group B match at the Asia Cup on Sunday. In their tournament opener against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's batting display fell below par, as they could only muster a total of 164 runs after opting to bat. While Najmul Hossain Shanto stood as the lone warrior with a resilient 122-ball 89, the rest of the Bangladesh batting lineup failed to provide substantial support. The experienced Shakib Al Hasan, who is a key figure in the team, couldn't deliver up to expectations in the previous match. However, as they prepare to face Afghanistan, much of the responsibility will fall on Shakib's shoulders to anchor the middle-order and provide the stability that Bangladesh desperately needs. Afghanistan, on the other hand, head into the tournament on the back of a 0-3 ODI series loss to Pakistan. But they would take heart from the fact that they had won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 in June-July this year.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 12:28 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Batting major concern for BAN
Sri Lanka's spin bowlers managed to put pressure on Bangladesh's top-order batsmen in the last match, and Matheesha Pathirana stepped up to wrap up the tail. To make things worse, the recent record in Lahore makes it evident that batting won't be a straightforward task
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 12:18 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG eye redemption
It wasn't a particularly one-sided series, hence the failure to register a single win against Pakistan must have frustrated the Afghanistan camp, as the side succumbed to a 0-3 loss. The Afghanistan side had qualified for the Super Fours in the previous edition, but in the fifty-over format, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side still has a lot to prove
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 12:06 PM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Must-win game for Bangladesh
Coming on the back of a five-wicket loss, Bangladesh now face a must-win situation; a loss will knock them out of the tournament. Interestingly, Bangladesh were in a similar position in the last year's Asia Cup as well – played in T20 format – and had failed to make it out of the group stage
- Sun, 03 Sep 2023 11:43 AM
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 in Asia Cup 2023, as Bangladesh face a must-win situation in their final Group B match against Afghanistan. The side had faced a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their opener in the tournament.