Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Underperforming BAN face underdogs AFG in scenic Dharamsala

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: For Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the CWC 2023 provides an opportunity for both teams to punch above their weight as they kick off their World Cup campaign today at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Bangladesh and Afghanistan are coming off having faced each twice quite recently – first in the Asia Cup and just a few days ago, in one of the World Cup games. On both occasions, Bangladesh emerged victorious, but Afghanistan's tenacity cannot be ruled out entirely, as proven through the 2-1 series win in Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score(Getty)

They are a rapidly growing cricket team which has pulled off its fair share of upsets. One would have lost count as to how many times Afghanistan have come close to beating a top side, but the finishing touch has always eluded them. Dharamsala boasts the prettiest of all 10 World Cup venues, and with the backdrop of the iconic Dhauladhar range, two underdog teams will start begin their road to the semifinal before a bigger crowd joins in for the much-anticipated India vs New Zealand tie.

For Bangladesh, this is crunch situation. They enter the World Cup sans their No. 1 ODI batter in Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out due to an injury. That his fallout with BCB and how captain Shakib Al Hasan reacted to the whole saga, pointing fingers at his teammate, and addressing Tamim as 'childish' and 'not a team man', most definitely highlights the tension within the team. Bangladesh's once upward graph has taken a setback due to many reasons – issues within the board, lack of transparency between BCB and players and the mere fact that they had to fall back to Shakib as captain – and the only way they can prove a point is by digging deep and bring to the fore a version of themselves that in the past have tamed big teams. Bangladesh are coming off a series win over New Zealand and have beaten a formidable team like India in three of the last 4 ODIs between these two teams and starting favourites against their Asian neighbours, the Tigers can register a huge tick in their box.

As for Afghanistan, Saturday gives them two opportunities. While one team will battle India for the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the other playing the World Cup will be looking to grab a couple of early points. Naveen-Ul-Haq, returning in the squad for cricket's biggest tournament before retiring at the end of the tournament, will be eager to get some game time before he faces Virat Kohli and India a few days later in Delhi. Afghanistan have lost all five of their previous ODIs, but the inclusion of top players such as Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman holds them in good stead. This would mark Afghanistan's third World Cup and after enduring a winless campaign in the last edition, it's better late than never.

Some key pointers surrounding Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match

- Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in a series earlier this year

- Afghanistan are on a five-match losing streak

- Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match and the CWC warm-up tie

- Bangladesh are won both their opening World Cup matches in 2015 and 2019