Bangladesh vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch BAN vs AUS live on TV and online

Australia would look to return to the right path against Bangladesh after losing the ODI series against Pakistan. The three-match ODI series will get underway on Tuesday, June 9, but Australia have been hit with a plethora of injuries. Beating Bangladesh would not be easy for the visitors, as the hosts have won their last four home series against Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Australia will take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI on Tuesday. (AFP)

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All eyes would be on Nahid Rana, and Australia will get its first look at the pacer who is rapidly growing in stature in international cricket. In the recent six ODIs against Pakistan and New Zealand, he scalped 16 wickets at 17.43.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head not being a part of the squad, another opportunity has been presented to Marnus Labuschagne, who has been going through a rut in ODIs. He had a poor series against Pakistan, scoring 0, 5, and 19. In his last 13 innings, he has managed a top score of 47, averaging just 12.46.

“Obviously you take some big guys out of our squad. but I think the guys that have been playing a lot over the last couple of years, your Nathan Ellises, Xavier Bartletts, Ben Dwarshuis, they've got a fair bit of experience at this level now,” Australia captain Josh Inglis said on the eve of the game.

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{{^usCountry}} “Nathan is a really key player in our side. I think over the last few years, he's really stood up and taken on whatever role we've given him. He's obviously got all of his change-ups, but he's incredibly skillful as well and can bowl in all three phases of the game. So I expect him to play a huge part in this series,” he added. Squads: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nathan is a really key player in our side. I think over the last few years, he's really stood up and taken on whatever role we've given him. He's obviously got all of his change-ups, but he's incredibly skillful as well and can bowl in all three phases of the game. So I expect him to play a huge part in this series,” he added. Squads: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Australia: Josh Inglis (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between Bangladesh and Australia: When will the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Australia: Josh Inglis (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between Bangladesh and Australia: When will the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia will be played on Tuesday, June 9, at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10 AM.

Where will the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia be played?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channels will telecast the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia won't be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Australia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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