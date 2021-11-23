Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahmudullah's sportsmanship in final-ball defeat win hearts, Pakistan batter involved explains his action
Mahmudullah's sportsmanship in final-ball defeat win hearts, Pakistan batter involved explains his action

Mohammad Nawaz pulls out from his stance at the last moment in the third T20I against Bangladesh (Twitter)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:02 PM IST
In a low-scoring thriller, which saw Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in Dhaka on Monday, captain Mahmudullah's gracefulness in defeat won the hearts of netizens.  

The Bangladesh skipper introduced himself in the attack in the final over of the clash when Pakistan required eight off the last six balls. He started off with a dot, followed it up with two consecutive wickets and was then hit for a six by Iftikhar Ahmed. 

The equation then turned to two required of the final two deliveries and then the 35-year-old struck once again as the visitors now needed a couple of runs in the final ball.   

Also Read | ‘They really need to do some soul searching’: Furious Afridi questions Bangladesh ‘if they want to progress’

Mohammad Nawaz was on strike and as Mahmudullah released the ball the batter despite taking a stance pulled out at the last moment. The ball hit the stumps and after a small discussion among the players and umpires the delivery was called dead. 

Nawaz then slapped the final delivery for a four as Pakistan completed a whitewash over the hosts. 

Sharing his views on the incident, Mahmudullah said he asked the umpire about his decision and respected it without any objection. 

“I just asked the umpire whether it’s a fair ball or not because he (Nawaz) pulled out late. I just asked this to the umpire nothing else. Umpire’s call is final and we do respect umpires. It’s a little bit heart-breaking. We went closer but unfortunately it did not happen,” the Bangladesh skipper said during the post-match presser.  

WATCH | Shaheen Afridi loses cool after being hit for six, hurts Bangladesh player with wild throw

However, Mahmudullah's gesture didn't go unnoticed as many hailed the sportsmanship displayed by the 35-year-old.    

Meanwhile, Nawaz explained why he pulled out at the last moment despite taking the stance and said: "I was looking down and he delivered the ball. When the ball had come halfway, then I looked up and saw the ball, which is why I pulled out." 

Following the conclusion of the T20Is, the Pakistan unit will now take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, which starts from November 26 in Chattogram. 

