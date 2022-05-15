Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Follow Live Updates from Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of the two-match series on Sunday. Experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal has been recalled after missing the series against India in which Sri Lanka lost 2-0. The tourists have left out left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrema, who was one of their most successful bowlers in India series and took seven wickets in the only game he played. Spinning allrounder Ramesh Mendis was selected ahead of him. Bangladesh was boosted by the return of allrounder Shakib Al Hasan who missed the last two series in New Zealand and South Africa.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

