Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Still in semis race, SL seek inspiration vs eliminated BAN

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in ODI 38 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Bangladesh are already eliminated from semifinal contention and will be playing for pride. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are seventh with two wins and five defeats, sitting at four points. Although almost out of contention, they need to win their remaining two matches and also hope for other results to go their way.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Latest Updates

Meanwhile, the venue has also been hard-hit with pollution as Delhi's Air Quality Index is in the 'severe' category. Meanwhile in a statement, the ICC said, "The BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday's game and provide independent expert advice. Under Dr Guleria's guidance, the venue team has been taking mitigating actions throughout the day including the implementation of water sprinklers around the premises and the installation of air purifiers in the dressing rooms and match officials areas. The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria."

"The ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr Guleria, BCCI, DDCA, and the Delhi Government to monitor the air quality and to take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday," the statement further added.

With two games remaining, Sri Lanka have the chance to reach eighth points, but the thrashing they received by India in their previous game, where they were bowled out for 55 after they restricted them for 302, has probably taken away their confidence. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were the first team to get eliminated from the semifinal race. The match will also be a contest between both teams to avoid the bottom two positions in the standings.

Key takeaways from Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 match:

-

Follow here LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match