Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs WI live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 07:07 am IST

BAN vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Here are all streaming and telecast details for the first match of the three-game series between Bangladesh and West Indies.

After suffering a 0-2 Test series loss against India, the West Indies' focus now shifts to white-ball formats, as the team from the Caribbean Islands has arrived in Bangladesh for the upcoming ODI and T20I series, which begins on Saturday, October 18. Up first will be the 50-over format, and it would be interesting to see how the team performs, especially after receiving a pep talk from the current India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

West Indies and Bangladesh will face each other in the first ODI on Saturday. (BCB- X)
Bangladesh would also aim to change their fortunes after being whitewashed by Afghanistan in a three-match series. All three ODIs will be played in one venue, and the Windies would be hoping to put up a spirited show and outclass the Bangla Tigers.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the opening ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies:

When will the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies take place?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 1 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies take place?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies?

There will be no live broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On