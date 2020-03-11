Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Dhaka: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:21 IST

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I Shere Bangla National Stadium. The hosts will be eager to clinch the two-match T20I series after winning the first match by 48 runs. As for the visitors, they will be eager to end the tour on a high after losing the only-Test and also the ODI series.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami(wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu, Charlton Tshuma