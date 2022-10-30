Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: BAN win toss, opt to bat as Ervine's ZIM eye unexpected semis bid
- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat vs Zimbabwe, in Brisbane. Follow Live Score and updates of match No.28 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2022: After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup 2022, Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 fixture of the showpiece event, at The Gabba in Brisbane. Zimbabwe will be hoping to strengthen their unexpected bid for the semi-final spot in match No.28 of the ICC World T20 2022 at The Gabba on Sunday. Zimbabwe are heading to this encounter after stunning Pakistan by 1 run in their previous Super 12 fixture. A win over Bangladesh will not only boost Zimbabwe's chances of securing their berth in the semi-finals, but it will also give the giant killers direct qualification for T20 World Cup 2024.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 08:10 AM
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 08:07 AM
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Both captains after toss
After winning toss, Shakib said, "We will have a bat. Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board. Important game for both teams and we will have to play our best to win against Zimbabwe. They will be on a high after that win against Pakistan and we will have to play our best cricket. We got one change. Yasir Ali comes in for Mehidy Hasan."
Meanwhile, Craig Ervine said, "Looking at the conditions, don't think it's gonna change too much throughout the day. Beautiful weather and obviously batting first would have been our priority. We had to fly out next day (after win against Pakistan) and haven't got too much time to celebrate, but we know that's the nature of the tournament. Focus is on today and not trying to look too far ahead. We have one change. Luke Jongwe sits out for Tendai Chatara."
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 08:04 AM
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat
Bangladesh captain Shakib has won the toss and opted to bat vs Zimbabwe!
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 08:04 AM
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: BAN vs ZIM in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe (Last 5 games)
BAN vs ZIM in Bangladesh-
BAN (120/1) beat ZIM (119/7) by 9 wickets, Mar 11, 2020.
BAN (200/3) beat ZIM (152) by 48 runs, Mar 9, 2020.
BAN (175/7) beat ZIM (136) by 39 runs, Sep 18, 2019.
BAN (148/7) beat ZIM (144/5) by 4 wickets, Sep 13, 2019.
ZIM (180/4) beat BAN (162) by 18 runs, Jan 22, 2016.
BAN vs ZIM in Zimbabwe-
ZIM (156/8) beat BAN (146/8) by 10 runs, Aug 2, 2022.
BAN (136/3) beat ZIM (135/8) by 7 wickets, Jul 31, 2022.
ZIM (205/3) beat BAN (188/6) by 17 runs, Jul 30, 2022.
BAN (194/5) beat ZIM (193/5) by 5 wickets, Jul 25, 2021.
ZIM (166/6) beat BAN (143) by 23 runs, Jul 23, 2021.
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 07:59 AM
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 19 encounters with Bangladesh leading 12-7.
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 07:51 AM
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: A quick look at the squads
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed.
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 07:49 AM
Hello and welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of match No.28 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe from The Gabba in Brisbane.