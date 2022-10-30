Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: BAN win toss, opt to bat as Ervine's ZIM eye unexpected semis bid

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2022: After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup 2022, Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 fixture of the showpiece event, at The Gabba in Brisbane. Zimbabwe will be hoping to strengthen their unexpected bid for the semi-final spot in match No.28 of the ICC World T20 2022 at The Gabba on Sunday. Zimbabwe are heading to this encounter after stunning Pakistan by 1 run in their previous Super 12 fixture. A win over Bangladesh will not only boost Zimbabwe's chances of securing their berth in the semi-finals, but it will also give the giant killers direct qualification for T20 World Cup 2024.