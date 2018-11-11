Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mominul, Mushfiqur star on day 1

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim hit a century apiece as Bangladesh made 303-5 on the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mominul made 161 while Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 111, the duo helping Bangladesh recover from 26-3 to put a strong total at stumps.

Kyle Jarvis claimed three wickets for 48 runs for Zimbabwe, who won the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs to lead the two-Test series 1-0.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 16:33 IST