Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mominul, Mushfiqur star on day 1

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2018 16:45 IST
AFP
AFP
Dhaka
Bangladesh cricketer Mominul Haque (R) celebrates his century with teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (L) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka(AFP)

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim hit a century apiece as Bangladesh made 303-5 on the opening day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mominul made 161 while Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 111, the duo helping Bangladesh recover from 26-3 to put a strong total at stumps.

Kyle Jarvis claimed three wickets for 48 runs for Zimbabwe, who won the first Test in Sylhet by 151 runs to lead the two-Test series 1-0.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 16:33 IST

