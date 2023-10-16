News / Cricket / Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null score after 7 overs is 31/3
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null score after 7 overs is 31/3

Oct 16, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 31/3 after 7 overs, Krunal Pandya at 2 runs and Shivalik Sharma at 1 runs

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 16 Oct 2023 at 11:00 AM
Venue : Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Baroda squad -
Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Harsh Desai, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya
Jammu and Kashmir squad -
Abdul Samad, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Match 4 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Match 4 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:36 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 31/3 after 7 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Krunal Pandya 2 (10)
    Shivalik Sharma 1 (3)
    null
    Umran Malik 1/8 (2)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:31 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 26/3 after 6 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Krunal Pandya 0 (7)
    Shivalik Sharma 0 (0)
    null
    Yudhvir Singh 2/8 (3)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:31 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 26/3 after 6 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Krunal Pandya 0 (7)
    Shivalik Sharma 0 (0)
    null
    Yudhvir Singh 2/8 (3)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 26/3 after 5 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Jyotsnil Singh 17 (19)
    Krunal Pandya 0 (1)
    null
    Umran Malik 1/4 (1)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jyotsnil Singh is out and null at 26/3 after 4.6 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: OUT! c Fazil Rashid b Umran Malik.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jyotsnil Singh smashed a Four on Umran Malik bowling . null at 26/2 after 4.1 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 22/2 after 4 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Krunal Pandya 0 (1)
    Jyotsnil Singh 13 (13)
    null
    Yudhvir Singh 2/8 (2)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vishnu Solanki is out and null at 22/2 after 3.5 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: OUT! lbw b Yudhvir Singh.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harsh Desai is out and null at 22/1 after 3.2 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: OUT! c & b Yudhvir Singh.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 21/0 after 3 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Jyotsnil Singh 12 (12)
    Harsh Desai 5 (6)
    null
    Rasikh Dar 0/10 (2)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 16/0 after 2 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Harsh Desai 4 (5)
    Jyotsnil Singh 8 (7)
    null
    Yudhvir Singh 0/7 (1)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Harsh Desai smashed a Four on Yudhvir Singh bowling . null at 16/0 after 1.3 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:05 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: null at 5/0 after 1 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    null
    Jyotsnil Singh 5 (6)
    Harsh Desai 0 (0)
    null
    Rasikh Dar 0/5 (1)

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:03 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jyotsnil Singh smashed a Four on Rasikh Dar bowling . null at 4/0 after 0.4 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 16, 2023 10:05 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details
    Match 4 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Baroda Jammu and Kashmir Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
