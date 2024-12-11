Explore
    Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 11, 2024 10:05 AM IST
    Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 AM
    Baroda vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 11 Dec 2024 at 11:00 AM
    Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

    Baroda squad -
    Bhanu Pania, Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Shubham Sharma, Mitesh Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Chintal Gandhi, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani, Soyeb Sopariya
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 11, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

    Baroda vs T.B.C. Match Details
    Quarter Final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Baroda and T.B.C. to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

