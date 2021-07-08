'India does need a pure middle-order batsman': Karthik wants to play in 'at least one World Cup of the next two'

Dinesh Karthik has been doing commentary in England for the past month. Karthik was a member of the commentatory panel in the recently-concluded World Test Championship while also being in the box for the England vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series. However, Karthik hasn't lost hope of playing for Team India in the upcoming Cricket World Cups.

Karthik has recently commented on his playing future as he said that he wants to represent India in 'at least one World Cup of the next two.'

"I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped due to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign," Karthik said on the '22 Yarns' podcast hosted by Gaurav Kapur.

Karthik is an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League. Karthik also believes that India needs a 'pure middle-order batsman' as barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja there is no one to take up that position.

"I still play in the IPL for KKR. India does need a pure middle-order batsman. They have a lot of top-order batsmen who they slot in the middle-order. Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja there is no one who is a middle-order batsman. They all bat for their franchises from opening to No.3, with only exception being Rishabh Pant who bats at No.4," Karthik concluded.

Karthik has played 32 T20 internationals for India and has scored 399 runs at an average of 33.25. In the ODI format, Karthik has 93 caps for India and has scored 1752 runs at an average of 30.21.