'Rahul Dravid came up to me, Dhoni and said I know we're upset, let's go for a movie': Irfan Pathan recalls 2007 WC

Barely a week before Rahul Dravid’s maiden assignment as India head coach, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan narrated an incident in which the legendary cricketer had motivated him and MS Dhoni after India’s early exit from the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies.

Irfan who played under Dravid’s captaincy in the 2007 ODI World Cup, in which India were knocked out from the group stages after losing to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said Dravid always brings in clear communication.

“It’s all about comfort. You perform much better with a coach or a captain, whom you are comfortable playing with. What Rahul Bhai brings in is - Clear communication. Even when he was the leader for the Indian cricket team, if anyone had any problem, they could just go up to him and talk about it very freely,” said Irfan on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

The former all-rounder then recalled how Dravid had asked him and Dhoni to cheer up and not be disheartened after India’s shock exit from the World Cup.

“I remember an incident – when we lost the 2007 (ODI) World Cup - we were in West Indies - he came up to me & MS Dhoni and said, ‘look, I know we all are upset, let’s go for a movie. We went for the movie and then we had half an hour to ask him things. He said, yes, we lost this World Cup, we wanted to make a difference, but this is not the end of it; life is much bigger; we will come back tomorrow. That’s the kind of character he is,” Irfan added.

Dravid was given charge of the young Indian side for the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka which will be led Shikhar Dhawan. Regular India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are in England, where India’s Test side will play a five-match series against the hosts starting on August 4.

This is the firs time two different Indian sides will play in two different parts of the world at the same time.

Irfan said Dravid will guide the young Indian cricketers when they are not at their best in Sri Lanka.

“He is always looking to put any cricketer in a positive frame of mind. If unfortunately (in Sri Lanka), anyone goes out of form, he will be the first one to guide him and give him confidence,” Irfan said.

India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13, followed by as many T20Is.