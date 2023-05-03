'Batters, particularly myself, disappointed him': Hardik Pandya admits 'feeling sorry' for Shami after DC stun GT

Delhi Capitals left the Gujarat Titans and probably neutrals as well with their mouths hanging as they beat the defending champions by five runs by defending a measly target of 131 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). This was only the Titans' third defeat of the year and both teams are on exactly opposite ends of the table, with GT flying high at the top place and still holding a two-point lead over second placed team despite the loss. DC, on the other hand, continue to be in the bottom of the table.

GT scored just over 32 runs in 10 overs after the seventh. (AFP)

A feature of GT's failed chase was Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 53-ball 59. The GT captain hit seven fours and no sixes in his innings as he failed to get going at his usual pace and Pandya shouldered responsibility for the defeat after the game. "I tried my best but could not capitalise. It boils down to me," Hardik told broadcasters after the game. "Obviously, we would have taken 129 (131-run target) on any given day. (We) just lost a couple of wickets and at the end, Rahul (Tewatia) got us back in the game," he said.

Pandya said that the pitch wasn't too difficult to bat on and it was the pressure of losing wickets that hurt them. GT had lost four wickets in the first seven overs and scored just 32 runs between the seventh and 17th overs.

"I don't think the [track] played much role. It was a tad slower than what we are used to here. But they bowled really well. We lost a couple of early wickets and then we had to take some time. We could not get the rhythm in the middle. Rahul brought us back into the game. Otherwise, they were quite ahead.

Pandya said that he felt sorry for fast bowler Mohammed Shami, whose figures of 4/11 is what restricted DC to a score of 130/8. "I feel sorry for (Shami)," Hardik said. “If you bowl like that, then you restrict the team to 129 (130), I think (our) batters disappointed. I don't think the ball did a lot. It's just that Mohammed Shami's skillset he has and he made the ball talk. Otherwise, I think for fast bowlers, the wicket did not have much assistance. But the way he bowled four on the trot and got us in the game, full credit (to him). As I said, batters and particularly myself did not finish and we disappointed him.”

