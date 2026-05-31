The final of the 2026 Indian Premier League is upon us.

It's heating up big time!(AFP/PTI)

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On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans take the field at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The final showdown will be interesting on three counts.

First, who wins the trophy? If RCB do, they will become the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to win back-to-back titles. Rajat Patidar will be the third captain to do so after Rohit Sharma (2019 and 2020) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2010 and 2011). If GT win, it will be their second trophy. They had first won in 2022, the year of their birth.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar not bothered about India T20I call, focus solely on RCB-GT final showdown in Ahmedabad

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{{^usCountry}} There will also be plenty of focus on who wins the Orange as well as the Purple Cap. First, let's see who all can win the Orange Cap. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is presently right at the top with 776 runs at an average of 48.50. Which means GT captain Shubman Gill and his fellow opener Sai Sudharsan have the opportunity, in the last match of the season, to overtake the 15-year-old superstar from Bihar. Gill will need to score 55 runs to leave Sooryavanshi behind, while Sudharsan will need to score 67 to go past the youngest List A century-maker in world cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will also be plenty of focus on who wins the Orange as well as the Purple Cap. First, let's see who all can win the Orange Cap. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is presently right at the top with 776 runs at an average of 48.50. Which means GT captain Shubman Gill and his fellow opener Sai Sudharsan have the opportunity, in the last match of the season, to overtake the 15-year-old superstar from Bihar. Gill will need to score 55 runs to leave Sooryavanshi behind, while Sudharsan will need to score 67 to go past the youngest List A century-maker in world cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It's not an out-of-the-ordinary task. There is a possibility they both overtake Sooryavanshi and then contest among themselves. Gill has claimed the Orange Cap once, in 2023, when he scored 890 runs in all. Sudharsan won it last season when he scored 759 runs. Rabada vs Bhuvneshwar! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It's not an out-of-the-ordinary task. There is a possibility they both overtake Sooryavanshi and then contest among themselves. Gill has claimed the Orange Cap once, in 2023, when he scored 890 runs in all. Sudharsan won it last season when he scored 759 runs. Rabada vs Bhuvneshwar! {{/usCountry}}

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As far as the Purple Cap is concerned, GT's Kagiso Rabada is at the top of the list at present with 28 wickets. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just two wickets behind. Please note that if both bowlers end up on the same number of wickets after Sunday's final, then Bhuvi will be the red-hot favourite to win the Purple Cap on account of his having a better economy rate. At present, Rabada has an economy rate of 9.43. Bhuvi, on the other hand, has an economy rate of 8.00.

It may be noted that Bhuvi is the only bowler in IPL history to win back-to-back Purple Caps for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017. 2016 was the trophy-winning season for SRH. Rabada, too, has won the Purple Cap once, in 2020 in Delhi Capitals colours. He took 30 wickets in DC's only final appearance in the history of the league.

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So the match is also important from the standpoint of these personal milestones.

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