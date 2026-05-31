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Battles within a battle: IPL 2026 Orange and Purple Caps to be won on the last day of the season

As many as five names are in the fray for those two big individual excellence awards in batting and bowling.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 06:13 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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The final of the 2026 Indian Premier League is upon us.

It's heating up big time!(AFP/PTI)

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans take the field at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The final showdown will be interesting on three counts.

First, who wins the trophy? If RCB do, they will become the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to win back-to-back titles. Rajat Patidar will be the third captain to do so after Rohit Sharma (2019 and 2020) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2010 and 2011). If GT win, it will be their second trophy. They had first won in 2022, the year of their birth.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar not bothered about India T20I call, focus solely on RCB-GT final showdown in Ahmedabad

As far as the Purple Cap is concerned, GT's Kagiso Rabada is at the top of the list at present with 28 wickets. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just two wickets behind. Please note that if both bowlers end up on the same number of wickets after Sunday's final, then Bhuvi will be the red-hot favourite to win the Purple Cap on account of his having a better economy rate. At present, Rabada has an economy rate of 9.43. Bhuvi, on the other hand, has an economy rate of 8.00.

It may be noted that Bhuvi is the only bowler in IPL history to win back-to-back Purple Caps for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017. 2016 was the trophy-winning season for SRH. Rabada, too, has won the Purple Cap once, in 2020 in Delhi Capitals colours. He took 30 wickets in DC's only final appearance in the history of the league.

So the match is also important from the standpoint of these personal milestones.

 
purple cap orange cap indian premier league
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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