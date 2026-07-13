Bazball dies with Stokes' retirement and McCullum's sacking, leaving England with noise but no legacy

Bazball has ended as it lived: loudly, dramatically and surrounded by arguments over whether the spectacle ever matched the substance.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes during practice. (Action Images via Reuters)

Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket after England’s 160-run defeat to New Zealand at Trent Bridge removed the captain who had embodied the philosophy. The result completed a 2-1 home series defeat. Two weeks later, the ECB sacked Brendon McCullum as Test coach, although he will continue in charge of England’s white-ball teams. England had lost seven of their final nine Tests under him, including a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

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That ending makes this the right time to judge Bazball by more than its slogans.

Bazball’s real legacy

Stokes and McCullum inherited a broken Test team in 2022. England had won only once in their previous 17 Tests and appeared paralysed by the fear of failure. Bazball’s first achievement was therefore significant: it liberated the players.

Batters were encouraged to attack, the captain was prepared to risk defeat and fourth-innings targets stopped being treated as objects of terror. England’s remarkable beginning included a national-record chase of 378 against India, a 3-0 victory over New Zealand and a historic 3-0 sweep in Pakistan.

Rapid scoring also had genuine tactical value. It created additional time to take 20 wickets, transformed apparently lifeless matches and forced opponents to make decisions under pressure. Bazball made England relevant, dangerous and enormously entertaining.

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Aggression should be a weapon, not an obligation. The best Test batters attack when conditions, bowlers, and match situations permit it. They also leave, defend and absorb pressure. Under Bazball, those basic survival skills were sometimes presented almost as signs of timidity.

A reckless dismissal could be defended because the player had shown “positive intent”, even when the shot had damaged England’s chances of winning. Bazball gradually became less about reading the game and more about remaining loyal to an identity.

The numbers reveal both its success and decline. England finished McCullum’s 49-Test tenure with 27 wins, 20 defeats and two draws. Yet 11 victories came in the first 13 Tests. Across the following 36, England won 16 and lost 18.

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That is not a sustained transformation. It is an extraordinary initial correction followed by tactical stagnation.

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Opponents adapted. They stopped panicking when England attacked, protected boundary areas and waited for the inevitable escalation in risk. Against weaker or depleted attacks, England could still overwhelm teams. Against India and Australia - the opponents by whom elite England sides are ultimately judged - the limitations became obvious.

England did not win an Ashes series during the era. They lost 4-1 in India in 2024, drew the 2025 home series 2-2 and were then beaten 4-1 in Australia. Bazball produced unforgettable days against the strongest teams, but not a major series victory over either of them.

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Its selection culture also became too forgiving. Backing players can remove fear and inspire performance. Continuing to back them regardless of output turns trust into immunity. “He plays the way we want” too often replaces the more important question: Is he playing well enough?

Bazball should not be dismissed as a fraud. It rescued England from paralysis, expanded the possibilities of Test batting and reminded the sport that draws need not be accepted passively.

But it also became self-satisfied. England began talking about entertainment, changing Test cricket and staying true to themselves when the real challenge was to adjust and win.

That is its final contradiction. Bazball taught England how to stop fearing defeat, but never consistently taught them when defeat had to be prevented. It succeeded as a revolution of mood. As a method for making England the world’s best Test team, it failed.