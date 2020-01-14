BBL 2020: Ab de Villiers lights up Gabba with stunning catch and knock on debut
AB de Villiers took a sharp catch and scored an entertaining 40 in his Big Bash League debut.cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:32 IST
AB de Villiers showed he still has a lot of gas left in the tank as he stole the show on his Big Bash League debut. de Villiers played his first match for the franchise Brisbane Heat. This is the first time de Villiers is playing in Australia’s annual T20 event.
The former South Africa captain has hinted that he might return to international cricket in the shortest format and made his presence felt both with the bat as well as in the field. de Villiers took a sharp catch to send back Jonathan Wells for 14 runs, thus helping teammate James Pattinson complete a five-wicket haul.
AB de Villiers takes the sharp catch, and James Pattinson has FIVE! 😲 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4oTv9zgo71— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020
He then came on to bat and scored an attractive 40 off 32 deliveries to help his team beat Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets. de Villiers hit five boundaries during his stay in the middle.
What a start to @ABdeVilliers17's #BBL09 campaign.— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020
▪ 40 runs
▪ 32 balls
▪ 5 boundaries
▪ These highlights ⬇ pic.twitter.com/tRDYL5zkCH
de Villiers is eyeing a return an international return and he made it clear.
“There’s a lot that needs to happen before that becomes a reality,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
“I would love to. I’ve been talking to ‘Bouch’ (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we’re all keen to make it happen. “It’s a long way away still, and plenty can happen - there’s the IPL coming up, I’ve still got to be in form at that time,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.