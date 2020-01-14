Home / Cricket / BBL 2020: Ab de Villiers lights up Gabba with stunning catch and knock on debut

AB de Villiers took a sharp catch and scored an entertaining 40 in his Big Bash League debut.

cricket

Updated: Jan 14, 2020

HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times

AB de Villiers in action in his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat.(Twitter/BBL)

He then came on to bat and scored an attractive 40 off 32 deliveries to help his team beat Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets. de Villiers hit five boundaries during his stay in the middle.

What a start to @ABdeVilliers17's #BBL09 campaign.

▪ 40 runs

▪ 32 balls

▪ 5 boundaries

▪ These highlights ⬇ pic.twitter.com/tRDYL5zkCH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2020

de Villiers is eyeing a return an international return and he made it clear.

“There’s a lot that needs to happen before that becomes a reality,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I would love to. I’ve been talking to ‘Bouch’ (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we’re all keen to make it happen. “It’s a long way away still, and plenty can happen - there’s the IPL coming up, I’ve still got to be in form at that time,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.