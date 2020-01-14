e-paper
Home / Cricket / BBL 2020: Ab de Villiers lights up Gabba with stunning catch and knock on debut

BBL 2020: Ab de Villiers lights up Gabba with stunning catch and knock on debut

AB de Villiers took a sharp catch and scored an entertaining 40 in his Big Bash League debut.

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
AB de Villiers in action in his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat.
AB de Villiers in action in his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat.(Twitter/BBL)
         

AB de Villiers showed he still has a lot of gas left in the tank as he stole the show on his Big Bash League debut. de Villiers played his first match for the franchise Brisbane Heat. This is the first time de Villiers is playing in Australia’s annual T20 event.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup - ‘I would love to’ - AB de Villiers eyes return to international cricket

The former South Africa captain has hinted that he might return to international cricket in the shortest format and made his presence felt both with the bat as well as in the field. de Villiers took a sharp catch to send back Jonathan Wells for 14 runs, thus helping teammate James Pattinson complete a five-wicket haul. 

FULL SCORECARD - BRISBANE HEAT vs ADELAIDE STRIKERS div class=" si-common-class si-cwl-container" data-gamecode-req="true">

He then came on to bat and scored an attractive 40 off 32 deliveries to help his team beat Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets. de Villiers hit five boundaries during his stay in the middle.

de Villiers is eyeing a return an international return and he made it clear.

“There’s a lot that needs to happen before that becomes a reality,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I would love to. I’ve been talking to ‘Bouch’ (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we’re all keen to make it happen. “It’s a long way away still, and plenty can happen - there’s the IPL coming up, I’ve still got to be in form at that time,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

