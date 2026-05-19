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BBL in India: Cricket Australia gets BCCI nod to host opener in Chepauk

Cricket Australia plans to host the Big Bash League 2026-27 opener in Chennai, pending BCCI approval.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 08:45 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Cricket Australia’s push to take the Big Bash League beyond its home market has moved close to a major India experiment, with Chennai emerging as the likely venue for the BBL 2026-27 season opener.

Perth Scorchers after winning BBL 15.(X images)

The match is expected to be staged at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in December 2026, with Cricket Australia receiving positive signals from the BCCI after months of discussions.

BBL opener likely at Chepauk

A five-member Cricket Australia delegation has already visited Chennai for a recce of the venue. The delegation was in the city around Chennai Super Kings’ final IPL home game of the season, with BCCI president Mithun Manhas also present to meet the visiting officials. Representatives from the Australian trade community were also part of the discussions, underlining the wider commercial and diplomatic push behind the proposal.

Chennai has reportedly been Cricket Australia’s preferred venue since the board began exploring the possibility of staging the BBL opener outside Australia. Talks have also taken place with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, with Chepauk viewed as a strong fit because of its cricket culture, crowd pull and long association with high-profile T20 cricket.

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There are still practical concerns. December falls within Chennai’s peak monsoon window, and weather could become a factor in final planning. The boards will also have to work through scheduling, logistics, broadcast requirements and venue availability before the proposal is formally locked.

The possible Chennai opener also comes at a time when Australian cricket has been trying to deepen its footprint in India. R Ashwin had signed with Sydney Thunder last year and was set to become the first Indian player to feature in the BBL before injury ruled him out. That move had already generated major attention around the league in India.

A BBL opener at Chepauk would take that push several steps further. For Cricket Australia, it offers access to India’s massive T20 audience. For the BCCI and TNCA, it brings another marquee cricket event to one of the country’s most storied venues.

 
chennai ma chidambaram stadium bcci cricket australia big bash league
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