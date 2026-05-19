BBL in India: Cricket Australia gets BCCI nod to host opener in Chepauk

Cricket Australia’s push to take the Big Bash League beyond its home market has moved close to a major India experiment, with Chennai emerging as the likely venue for the BBL 2026-27 season opener.

Perth Scorchers after winning BBL 15.(X images)

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The match is expected to be staged at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in December 2026, with Cricket Australia receiving positive signals from the BCCI after months of discussions.

BBL opener likely at Chepauk

A five-member Cricket Australia delegation has already visited Chennai for a recce of the venue. The delegation was in the city around Chennai Super Kings’ final IPL home game of the season, with BCCI president Mithun Manhas also present to meet the visiting officials. Representatives from the Australian trade community were also part of the discussions, underlining the wider commercial and diplomatic push behind the proposal.

Chennai has reportedly been Cricket Australia’s preferred venue since the board began exploring the possibility of staging the BBL opener outside Australia. Talks have also taken place with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, with Chepauk viewed as a strong fit because of its cricket culture, crowd pull and long association with high-profile T20 cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} Cricket Australia initially considered hosting more than one BBL match in India. Scheduling complications, however, have narrowed the plan to just the opening fixture for now. Defending champions Perth Scorchers could feature, though the final fixture details have yet to be officially announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cricket Australia initially considered hosting more than one BBL match in India. Scheduling complications, however, have narrowed the plan to just the opening fixture for now. Defending champions Perth Scorchers could feature, though the final fixture details have yet to be officially announced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cricket Australia has not confirmed the move yet, but a representative acknowledged that Chennai is being explored as part of a broader India-Australia cricket relationship. “We are not able to confirm anything. We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government to deepen the India-Australia relationship. Nothing confirmed as yet, and we are working closely with our friends in BCCI,” a Cricket Australia representative said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cricket Australia has not confirmed the move yet, but a representative acknowledged that Chennai is being explored as part of a broader India-Australia cricket relationship. “We are not able to confirm anything. We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government to deepen the India-Australia relationship. Nothing confirmed as yet, and we are working closely with our friends in BCCI,” a Cricket Australia representative said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BCCI’s approval remains central to the plan. The Indian board was not initially receptive to the idea, but its position softened after further talks with Cricket Australia. If the plan goes through, it would mark a rare instance of a major overseas T20 league staging a match in India, a market that remains the commercial heartbeat of global cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BCCI’s approval remains central to the plan. The Indian board was not initially receptive to the idea, but its position softened after further talks with Cricket Australia. If the plan goes through, it would mark a rare instance of a major overseas T20 league staging a match in India, a market that remains the commercial heartbeat of global cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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There are still practical concerns. December falls within Chennai’s peak monsoon window, and weather could become a factor in final planning. The boards will also have to work through scheduling, logistics, broadcast requirements and venue availability before the proposal is formally locked.

The possible Chennai opener also comes at a time when Australian cricket has been trying to deepen its footprint in India. R Ashwin had signed with Sydney Thunder last year and was set to become the first Indian player to feature in the BBL before injury ruled him out. That move had already generated major attention around the league in India.

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A BBL opener at Chepauk would take that push several steps further. For Cricket Australia, it offers access to India’s massive T20 audience. For the BCCI and TNCA, it brings another marquee cricket event to one of the country’s most storied venues.

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