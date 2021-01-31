IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / BBL: Mitchell Marsh lashes out at umpire after wrongly given out, gets fined $5,000 - WATCH
Mitchell Marsh lost his cool. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Mitchell Marsh lost his cool. (Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

BBL: Mitchell Marsh lashes out at umpire after wrongly given out, gets fined $5,000 - WATCH

After being given out, Marsh looked visibly angry and frustrated and slammed his bat on the crease. He then screamed at the umpire before walking off.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:55 PM IST

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh was fined $5,000 after being charged with a Level 2 Offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, CA said in a statement on Sunday. The announcement came a day after the right-handed batsman showed angry dissent towards the umpire during the Big Bash League clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Scorcher's innings when Marsh was deemed caught behind out in Sixers' Steve O' Keefe's over. The replays showed that the ball had not touched Marsh's bat as it went in wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe's hands.

After being given out, Marsh looked visibly angry and frustrated and slammed his bat on the crease. He then screamed at the umpire before walking off.


"Marsh was charged by match referee Bob Stratford under Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match. Marsh accepted the charge and proposed sanction of a $5,000 fine," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Marsh accepted the punishment and said: "I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire's decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer. I have complete respect for the umpires and the job they do. I'll learn from this and look forward to Thursday night's match."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Photo of England pacer Stuart Broad(Twitter)
Photo of England pacer Stuart Broad(Twitter)
cricket

Kohli one of the best, but we need to build on our own strengths: Broad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Stuart Broad said that India have recently defeated Australia in their backyard and will be riding high on confidence when they take the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara in action. File(Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara in action. File(Getty)
cricket

'If given an opportunity, I am confident': Pujara wants to be a part of IPL

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:54 AM IST
"Definitely want to be part of the IPL. Given an opportunity, I am confident I'll be able to do well," Pujara told NDTV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addresses media personnel after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, (PTI)
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addresses media personnel after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, (PTI)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:16 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, according to reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (R) and former Indian coach Anil Kumble (R)(HT Collage)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (R) and former Indian coach Anil Kumble (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

'Pretty close': Kumble impressed as Bumrah imitates his bowling action

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:06 PM IST
'Well done Boom': Former Indian captain Anil Kumble praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the latter copied his bowling action pretty neatly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.(REUTERS)
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Takes time getting used to it': Buttler says Bumrah's action can pose troubles

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:13 AM IST
'"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it," Buttler said during a virtual press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Joe Root.(Twitter)
File image of Joe Root.(Twitter)
cricket

England batsmen look to follow Joe Root’s Sri Lanka template

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Those big runs have boosted team confidence going up against India, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said in a virtual media interaction on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Imran Tahir with MS Dhoni.(IPL)
File image of Imran Tahir with MS Dhoni.(IPL)
cricket

'I'll always have him in my team': Imran Tahir calls Dhoni 'best in the world'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Tahir, who lifted the IPL title under Dhoni in 2018 and reached the final the year later, had grabbed 26 wickets in 2019 to take the Purple Cap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

‘He will be hungry to lead': Buttler wary of Kohli threat ahead of India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Rewind to 2016. England had toured India for a five-Test series and were blanked 0-4. Once again, who was their bane? None other than Kohli, who had amassed 655 runs with one century, one double ton and two fifties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara cops a blow to his arm. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara cops a blow to his arm. (Getty)
cricket

'There is a bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Pujara talks Brisbane blows

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Cheteshwar Pujara copped a total of 11 blows to his body, between the head and abdomen, while batting during the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Jos Buttler. (Getty)
File image of Jos Buttler. (Getty)
cricket

‘He is in great form’: Buttler names Eng batsman Ind will find tough to bowl to

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • Jos Buttler has warned India about an England batsman, who he he feels the home team will find it tough to bowl at.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane(AP)
File image of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane(AP)
cricket

Where do Kohli, Rahane and Pujara stand in latest ICC Test batsmen rankings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Often criticised for his slow approach, Pujara batted like a warrior in the fourth Test against Australia to help set the stage for India's historic win at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba. He took blows to the body, fingers, and head, but did not flinch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Getty)
File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Getty)
cricket

Jay Shah appointed president of Asian Cricket Council

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was on Saturday appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
File photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli 14 runs away from surpassing Clive Lloyd in elite list

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The India batsman will hope to start the year 2021 on the right note. And very soon in his innings, Kohli could surpass Clive Lloyd in an elite list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mitchell Marsh lost his cool. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Mitchell Marsh lost his cool. (Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

BBL: Mitchell Marsh lashes out at umpire, gets fined $5,000 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:55 PM IST
After being given out, Marsh looked visibly angry and frustrated and slammed his bat on the crease. He then screamed at the umpire before walking off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP