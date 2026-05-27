Top BBL team tried to bring Sachin Tendulkar out of retirement for one-time partnership with Shane Warne

Imagine Sachin Tendulkar playing for an Australian team. Weird, right? Honestly, it feels unacceptable. Australia was the one team Sachin loved batting against, the opponents against whom he produced those unforgettable Sharjah innings, and the side against whom he registered his second-highest Test score. The mere idea of Tendulkar playing for any team other than India, let alone an Australian side, feels difficult to process. Sachin Tendulkar in yellow? Who would have thought? (AFP)

Yet, some influential figures in Australia genuinely tried to make it happen.

After Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013, Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars attempted to lure the Master Blaster out of retirement for a one-evening exclusive deal that would have seen him partner the late great Shane Warne. Speaking about the early days of the Melbourne Stars franchise, when the team was struggling to retain its biggest names, former chairman Eddie McGuire admitted he could not think of a bigger attraction than seeing Tendulkar and Warne as teammates to bring a packed audience into the ground.

“I was just thinking about the international angle because I was lobbying at times when they started taking all our players. Ridiculously, some were being picked up and not even playing. You’d have to go all the way to Tasmania, sit on the team bus, and then not get a game,” McGuire said in a clip shared by the Melbourne Stars.

“I said, ‘Well, if you’re going to take four of my batsmen or four of my bowlers, at least allow me to bring in one international player’. And I actually said at one stage, ‘If I can go and get Sachin Tendulkar, I’ll fill this ground five times over.’”