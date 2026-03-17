BCB fears ICC suspension, requests Government to dissolve investigation committee: Report

Bangladesh cricket’s latest off-field battle has moved beyond a domestic administrative dispute into territory the International Cricket Council closely monitors. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked the country’s sports authorities to shut down a five-member investigation committee formed to probe alleged irregularities in the 2025 BCB election, arguing that the move risks being viewed as interference in the affairs of an elected board, as reported by Cricbuzz. Banglaesh team (AFP)

The committee was constituted by the National Sports Council on March 11 and was asked to submit its findings within 15 working days. Its mandate is to examine allegations of irregularities, manipulation and abuse of power in the election that eventually brought Aminul Islam to the BCB presidency. Retired Supreme Court judge AKM Asaduzzaman is heading the panel, with officials from the government, police, law and media also included.

That is the immediate trigger. But the deeper context is that the election had been under challenge well before this committee was announced. Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had formally approached the NSC seeking an independent review of the process, alleging a lack of transparency and saying 50 of Dhaka’s 76 clubs supported the deman of an inquiry. Tamim had earlier pulled out of the election race, citing government interference.

The BCB’s statement makes clear why it sees this as a red-line issue. “In this context, the matter has been informally referenced in discussions with senior representatives of the ICC leadership,” the BCB statement said.

“It was indicated that developments which could be interpreted as interference in the affairs of a democratically elected cricket board may raise governance concerns within the international cricket framework,” it added.

The language in that statement matters because ICC has acted before, where governance norms were breached. Sri Lanka cricket was suspended in November 2023 for failing to manage its affairs autonomously and for government interference, with the 2024 Under-19 World Cup moved out of Sri Lanka before the ban was lifted in January 2024. More recently, USA Cricket’s membership was suspended in September 2025 over continued non-compliance with ICC membership criteria.

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BCB’s next step, though, is not an immediate ICC escalation. Instead, it has said it wants direct engagement with the NSC first.

“Given the potential implications for Bangladesh cricket at the international level, the BCB considers it important to address this matter with due care and transparency,” the statement said. “Accordingly, the BCB has requested the National Sports Council to close this matter in a manner that safeguards the stability, independence, and continued progress of Bangladesh cricket.”

The politics around the board only sharpen that tension. Cricbuzz reported that a large section of Dhaka clubs in Category-2 of the electoral system have already called the present board illegal and boycotted the 2025-26 Dhaka leagues. That means this is no longer only about one probe committee. It is now about who controls the legitimacy of Bangladesh cricket.