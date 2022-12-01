BCCI announces appointment of three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, Madan Lal and RP Singh replaced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee, with Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik comprising the three-member panel. While Naik has retained her place, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh have been replaced in the newly-appointed CAC.

Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Paranjape, meanwhile, has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

Naik has played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.

According to the BCCI constitution, the selection committee is appointed by the CAC; however, the advisory committee had been functioning without its head since October last year after Madan Lal turned 70.

RP Singh left the committee after the end of his term, as he joined Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians as their talent scout.

The newly-appointed CAC members will now begin the procedure for the appointment of the senior selection committee after the Chetan Sharma-led five-member panel was relieved of its duties in November. According to reports, a host of former India cricketers have applied for the selection committee panel from across the four zones.

During Chetan Sharma's reign as the chief selector, India endured disappointing results in the ICC tournaments; while the side lost in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in 2021, India failed to clear the group stage in the T20 World Cup in the same year.

Under new captain Rohit Sharma, India faced a humbling defeat in the semi-final of this year's T20 World Cup against England, as Jos Buttler's side swept the Indian team by 10 wickets.

