BCCI announces equal pay for centrally contracted men and women Indian cricketers in historic move

In a historic move, BCCI on Thursday announced equal pay for all contracted men and women Team India cricketers. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development. "I’m pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the current system, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will earn match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI and ₹3 lakh per T20I, the same as their men counterparts.

"The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON