BCCI announces full schedule of India tour of Bangladesh 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the Indian men’s cricket team’s tour of Bangladesh in 2025. The tour, set to take place in August, will feature a series of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), promising an exciting clash between the two cricketing nations. Indian cricketers celebrate(REUTERS)

The tour kicks off with the first ODI on August 17 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. The second ODI will follow on August 20 at the same venue, while the third ODI is scheduled for August 23 at the BSSFLMRC in Chattogram.

The T20I leg of the tour begins on August 26 at the BSSFLMRC in Chattogram, with the second T20I on August 29 at SBNCS in Mirpur. The series will conclude with the third T20I on August 31, also at SBNCS in Mirpur. The detailed schedule is as follows:

1st ODI: August 17 (Sunday) – SBNCS, Mirpur

2nd ODI: August 20 (Wednesday) – SBNCS, Mirpur

3rd ODI: August 23 (Saturday) – BSSFLMRC, Chattogram

1st T20I: August 26 (Tuesday) – BSSFLMRC, Chattogram

2nd T20I: August 29 (Friday) – SBNCS, Mirpur

3rd T20I: August 31 (Sunday) – SBNCS, Mirpur

The announcement was made via the BCCI’s official X handle, accompanied by a vibrant graphic showcasing the dates, venues, and the logos of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the BCCI. The post, tagged with #BANvIND, has already garnered significant attention from fans, with reactions ranging from excitement to concern given the geopolitical context.

This tour comes as part of India’s packed 2025 schedule, following their home series against England earlier in the year, which included five T20Is and three ODIs starting January 22. The Indian men’s team, fresh off their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, will look to dominate in the shorter formats against a competitive Bangladesh side on their home turf.