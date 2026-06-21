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BCCI announces India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return

Both players missed the three one-day matches against Afghanistan recently. However, Jaiswal couldn't find a place despite scoring a century in the last game.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 02:40 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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India have announced their squad for the three-ODI series against England next month. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah return to the team after missing the three ODIs against Afghanistan recently. Kohli had to miss on account of a hamstring injury which he picked up during the IPL final. Bumrah was rested. However, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not part of the squad which means his rehabilitation continues.

Virat Kohli returns to the team.(PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite scoring a century against Afghanistan in the third one-dayer in Chennai on Saturday, is not part of the squad. Gurnoor Brar, who impressed with his pace against Afghanistan, has been retained for the upcoming three-game series. Prince Yadav, on the other hand, has been dropped along with Harsh Dubey. Star spin allrounder Axar Patel also returns to the team. He had been rested for Afghanistan's tour of India.

Also Read: Joe Root may overtake Sachin Tendulkar, but he can’t take his place as one of the two greatest batters of all time

Jaiswal's omission is a bit surprising. After he opened in two games against Afghanistan and got a century in one of them, he was expected to be included in the 15-member squad – which can only mean one thing that unless there is a vacancy in the opening role, he can't be a regular. He will only play when regulars are injured or the team is up against weaker opposition teams, like it has happened in the past.

Bumrah's return is along expected lines. Being an all-format player, he is only called upon for important contests so that he can stay injury-free and serve for many more years to come.

India's full squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

 
india squad edgbaston england odi series shubman gill
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ind vs SL Live .
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ind vs SL Live .
Home / Cricket News / BCCI announces India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return
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