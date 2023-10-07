BCCI announces release of 14,000 additional tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan clash in 2023 World Cup

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 07, 2023 10:54 PM IST

This will be the first time the two cricketing giants face off in India since their clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

The much-anticipated clash between cricketing arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup has generated an unprecedented level of excitement and demand for tickets. To meet this soaring demand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant announcement: they will be releasing 14,000 additional tickets for the match scheduled for October 14, 2023, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Captains Rohit Sharma (R) and Babar Azam at the toss for the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023(ANI)

This showdown between India and Pakistan is a cricketing spectacle that transcends sport itself. The Narendra Modi Stadium, known for its mammoth capacity, is expected to host a jam-packed house for this epic encounter. This will be the first time these cricketing giants face off in India since their intense clash during the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata, a match that the hosts emerged victorious in.

The BCCI, recognizing the fervor surrounding this marquee match, has moved swiftly to address the demand for tickets. In a recent statement, the board announced, "BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad." Cricket enthusiasts and fans alike will have the opportunity to secure their seats for this monumental fixture when ticket sales open at 12 PM IST on October 8th, 2023. Tickets can be purchased through the official ticketing website.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has already witnessed a record-breaking attendance during the opening match of the World Cup. In a spectacular display of enthusiasm, 47,000 spectators filled the stands to witness the clash between England and New Zealand, marking the highest attendance ever recorded for a World Cup opening game.

While hosts India start their World Cup campaign on Sunday against Australia in Chennai, Pakistan did well to record a win over the Netherlands on Friday at Hyderabad.

India begin campaign vs Australia

Team India will begin its campaign in the 2023 World Cup against the mighty Aussies on Sunday in Chennai. Ahead of the game, though, the team management frets over the availability of Shubman Gill, who is down with illness.

