BCCI announces 1.25 crore reward for 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022

Calling them 'unsung heroes', the BCCI on Monday announced a prize money of ₹1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen, who worked during the just-concluded Indian Premier League.

New entrants Gujarat Titans lifted the winners' trophy after thrashing Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the summit clash on Sunday night.

"I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season," Shah said in a tweet.

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like (to) thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi stadium."

For the first time, the BCCI is giving hefty incentives to groundsmen.

The 70 league matches of the cash-rich league were played at four venues in Maharashtra -- Wankhede stadium and Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje in Pune.

The play-offs were played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

